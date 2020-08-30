National Mourning Day: BHBFC holds virtual meeting

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Managing Director Debasish Chakrabarty and Chairman Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin speaking with other members of the board of directors, officials and all levels of BHBFC headquarters and field level officers



Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation organized a virtual discussion meeting on Thursday marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.







For the first time in the history of BHBFC, more than 450 officers and employees participated in the virtual meeting directly through separate devices. BHBFC Managing Director Debasish Chakrabarty presided over the function while Chairman of the Board of Directors Prof Dr Md Salim Uddin was present as the chief guest.







Members of the board of directors Neelufar Ahmed, Md Moniruzzaman, Dr Md Humayun Kabir Chowdhury and Tapan Kumar Ghosh spoke as special guests. They had important discussions on the struggling life and ideology of Bangabandhu. BHBFC Chairman Dr Salim said Bangladesh would not have been independent if Bngabandhu had not been born.





Bangabandhu was an ideal, an institution, the liberator of the Bengali nation. Dr Salim called upon all to be engaged in the struggle for liberation of the economy adopted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inspired by the ideals of Bangabandhu.





BHBFC Managing Director Debasish Chakrabarty, Managing Director, BHBFC, said that these three words Bangabandhu, Bangladesh and Independence are closely inter twined. Inspired by Bangab-andhu's ideals, he called upon all levels of officials and employees to work for the welfare of the people.





Besides, BHBFC Deputy Managing Director Md Shahjahan delivered a welcome speech at the beginning of the program. General Manager Chanu Gopal Ghosh and Atiqul Islam also spoke.







Among other, leaders of Officer Welfare Association, Bangabandhu Parishad, Bangamata Parishad and Sramik League addressed the meeting. Assistant General Manager Md Nazrul Islam conducted the meeting as executor. The meeting was attended by officers and employees of all levels of BHBFC headquarters and field level.





