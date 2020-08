After celebrating the Indian Army with Uri: The Surgical Strike last year and recently announcing another war film in 'Pippa', RSVP'S air force film 'Tejas' is set to go on floors this December. '





Tejas' is the story of a daring and fierce fighter pilot, played by Kangana Ranaut. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defense forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.





