

ParvezSajjad got popularity to render songs of Sufi typed. He has been living with music. During corona he also lent his voice for new songs. Before Eid, his rendered a song was released. Recently his new song titled "Chharachhari" has been released on YouTube channel of Rushda Films.





Lyric of the song was written by play director MizanurRahmanLabu, while AbidRoni has composed its music. Parvez's new song was also used in Mizanur Rahman Labudirected a musical film. While talking about the song Parvez said, "Chharachhari" is my likable song.







There is a nice combination between lyric and music. It is a semi classic folk song. There is also influence of Sufi song. I am grateful tolyricist and music composer of the song to give me the scope to render the song. I believe listeners will enjoy the song."





