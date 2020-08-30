

Popular artiste and noted singers ShusmitaAnis and MinarRahman have teamed up on a romantic duet 'AbarBrishti Hobe', revolving around the present pandemic scene. The song tells about a young couple who are experiencing a low phase in life due to the pandemic, recalling those sweet moments they spent together.







The video showcases how their feelings and emotions for one another copes and adapts with the situation. The story will end on a hopeful note as the characters accept the situation and the realization that even if they are separated, their love for one another exists strong as ever and that one day they will be together again. The song has been pictured in Dhaka.







SushmitaAnis said, "I am grateful to MinarBhai for creating such an appropriate, relevant song that I feel everybody can relate to, to-some extent. This separation from loved ones is very painful and everybody wishes to go back to normalcy.

I hope the audience will like this romantic duet song." Minar said, "Hope Listeners will like the Song. Hope Listeners will connect with the philosophy of the song."





Lyrics and Tune is done by MinarRahman and SajidSarker did the music arrangement. The music video is directed by Nahiyan Ahmed of Flybot Studios. Popular actors of recent time SunerahBinte Kamal and Khairul Bashar acted in the music video. The song was released on 25 August on ShusmitaAnis YouTube Channel and other digital platforms worldwide.

Leave Your Comments