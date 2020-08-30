Farzana to return with theatre play



Popular face of the drama arena Farzana Chumki is returning to theatre under Shahiduzzaman Selim directed a play,after taking one year break. Chumki will return to the stage through acting in faculty of Jahangirnagar University Anan Zaman scripted and Shahiduzzaman Selim directed a play titled 'Ekti Loukik Othoba Aloukik Steamer'.







Chumki informed that she is taking part in online rehearsal of the play. When it will be staged yet not confirmed. But online rehearsal of the play is going on. In fact, there is no option to stage the play if the corona situation is not improved.





While talking about acting under Shahiduzzaman Selim's direction in a theatre play Farzana Chumki said, "For the first time, I am going to act in a theatre play under his direction. As Selim Bhai is a talented actor, so he gives direction well how the character will be portrayed properly. In this case, it becomes easier for me to work. The play will be staged under the banner of theatre group, Dhaka Theatre."





Farzana Chumki started her career in media as a Lux superstar actress. She became first runner-up in the contest in 1999. Later, she attached herself with Dhaka Theatre. Under the banner of this theatre group, she acted in plays like 'Joiboti Konnyar Mon', 'Bon Pangshul', 'Haat Hodai', 'Prachhyo', etc in different times.





Lastly she worked in a play last year. Earlier, under Gias Uddin Selim's direction, she acted in a play titled 'Enechhi Surjer Hasi'. For the first time, she acted in a film titled 'Pap Punnyo' under Gias Uddin Selim's direction.





While talking in this regard Chumki said, "As it was my first acted film, so I tried my level best to portray my role, Rabeya. Now after releasing the film, I will get the response." Chumki-starrer first TV play was Wahiduzzaman Diamond directed 'Jibon Jekhane Jemon'. As a model, her first performed TVC was Pintu directed Winter Guard Lip Gel.







She last performed in a TVC with noted film actor Subrata. In play 'Hridoye Bosoti', she first acted with Mir Sabbir. "Basically I came into media with the inspiration from my elder sister Nilu Apa. For her I am today's Farzana Chumki. For this reason, I am always grateful to her," Chumki also said.



