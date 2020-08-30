Sporshia do not believe in competition



Popular model actress Sporshiais going to shoot a new film at the beginning of next month.For the first time, she is teaming up with Shakib Khan in a film called 'Nabab LLB'.







There is also the popular actress Mahiya Mahi in it. So many people commented that Sporshia has to think a lot and step up. What are her thoughts on this? In response to this question, Sporshia said, "I am sharing the screen with two popular stars. It is definitely a pleasure for me.





But I do not compete with anyone. I do not believe in competition. I always try to improve myself. After working on one character, I focus on how realistic the other character can be. It is better to give that time for yourself without worrying about others."





How is she preparing for the new movie? Her comment is, "Sitting with the director every day with the character and doing homework regularly. I am preparing to present myself in a better way than before. One more thing is that our film will be released on digital platform. Digital media viewers also have to think."





How is your character? She said, "I don't want to talk about my character now. But I will say that this film is not just for entertainment. The visitor will get a heavy message. Along with Shakib Khan, the audience will get to see the artists of each character in a new way."





The actress said that she has two more films in her hands. But they will start after 'Nabab LLB'. Her latest released film is 'Kathbirali'. The actress also talked about Corona. Several people close to her have reported positive. However, she is also very excited to be able to spend a long time with her mother.





