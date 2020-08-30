BFF launches world-renowned academy accreditation scheme



The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) have launched a world-renowned Academy Accreditation Scheme, a BFF press release said on Saturday.







With many private academies and commercial operators out in the football community in Bangladesh it's imperative for the focus of Football Development for the Federation to have meaningful partnerships and relationships with all these Academies.







European and Asian Football nations have National Academy and Club Accreditation initiatives which have successfully raised standards, and assisted to develop a greater connection between Grassroots, Academies and Elite Football.







The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) through the Accreditation Scheme will recognise, acknowledge and reward Academies, who contribute to quality football experiences for players, officials, volunteers and coaches. Through a professional two way process the BFF will award Academies with a one (1), two (2), or three (3) Star recognition who fulfil BFF, AFC and FIFA recognised criteria.







The Academies in Bangladesh play a fundamental role in the development of football in Bangladesh. In order to raise the overall standard of player participation and administration at all levels of the game, BFF, must identify, support and reward development best-practice in the football community. The Academy Accreditation Scheme can deliver a range of potential benefits for Football.







To assist district football association to better support BFF, clubs, by facilitating a process which encourages greater engagement and participation, bringing together all elements of football development and directly assist academies to sustain and increase football participation and promote and raise the profile of quality academies across Bangladesh.





Over the coming weeks the BFF technical department will be organising zoom meetings with all academies to present the scheme, ascertain certain information and start the process of evaluating the academies to award a star recognition.





Leave Your Comments