Nurul joins Tamim-Mominul in Mirpur

Cap: wicketkeeper batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan seen during running session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday. -BCB



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) started the individual practice session for the players in the last month where wicketkeeper batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan has been practicing individually in his home district Khulna from the beginning of BCB's program. The individual training is continuing at seven venues across the country where Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna is one of the seven venues.







Nurul started individual training at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in the last month. Even he did batting and fitness training in Khulna till the fifth day of the fourth phase. Nurul however joined Tamim and Mominul at Sher-e-Bangla National cricket stadium in Mirpur on the seventh day on Saturday with the high hopes of regaining his national spot.







Sohan started the day on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with indoor batting practice and continued it till 9:15 am. Later he did gym and running from 9:20 to 10:05.





Nurul last played in Test cricket for Tigers in 2017 but he is yet to cement his place for national side due to the team combination with wicketkeeper-batsmen Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das has already considered them as Tigers' one of the best cricketers.







According to BCB, as Nurul is a national pool cricketer he is getting ready as a backup. With the Sri Lankan series looming, BCB is planning to add Nurul as a backup for Sri Lanka series if any of the players who were called up in the initial squad are affected in the corona test. ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal started the final day of the fourth phase with fitness exercises under the guidance of trainer Tushar Kanti.





Running is the first thing to come to the home of cricket. His running lasted for about 40 minutes. Then he practiced batting for one hour while Test skipper Muminul Haque and experienced batsman Mahmudullah Riyad have batted first before both of them finished training with fitness exercise.





Tigers' individual training programme will be continued until the management announced any date for the conditioning camp for the upcoming Sri Lanka series. The Bangladesh team will set up their main conditioning camp in Sri Lanka. The Tigers are set to leave the country for the Island nation on September 23 or 24.





They will play three Test matches there, which are the part of ICC World Test Championship. Even though the itinerary of the series is yet to be released, the first Test is highly likely to be held from October 24.





The deadly outbreak of the virus has caused the postponement of at least 14 international games of Bangladesh including two home series against Australia and New Zealand and away series against Ireland. However, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka boards agreed to play the series in October-November, which was initially scheduled to be played in July-August.





