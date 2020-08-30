Ferry services suspended on Shimulia-Kathalia route



The ferry service on Shimulia-Kathalia route has been suspended for an indefinite period from 6pm-6am everyday due to high current and major accident risks.





"Government has the taken the decision to ensure the safety of both the lives of the passengers and the Padma bridge construction work, as ferry services can result in major damages or accidents due to high current in the river right now," Cultural Affairs Minister KM Khalid said after paying homage at the tomb of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara on Saturday noon, reports BSS.





The Paturia-Doulatdia route can be used during the suspension of the Shimulia-Kathalia route, said the state minister.Earlier, he laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Followed by, he took part in the Fateha recitation and special munajat seeking the blessings of the souls of the martyred members of Bangabandhu and his family.Later, the state minister visited the Patgati launch ghat in memory of Bangabandhu.





Mongla Port Chairman Rear Admiral M, Shahjahan, BIWTA Chairman Khwaja Mia, BIWTA Chairman Commodore Golam Sadeq, Director General of the Department of Shipping Commodore Abu Zafar Md. Jalaluddin, Gopalganj District Awami League President and District Council Chairman Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, General Secretary Mahbub Ali Khan, Tungipara Upazila Awami League President Abul Bashar Khair, General Secretary Md. Babul Sheikh, Tungipara Municipality Mayor Sheikh Ahmed Hossain Mirza, Upazila Chairman Solaiman Biswas and other party members, leaders and workers were present at that time.





