Australia provides PPE to AFD under defense cooperation



Australia has provided Bangladesh Armed Forces with five tons of personal protection equipment (PPE) under a defence cooperation program to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.





Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Jeremy Bruer, handed over the consignment to Lieutenant General Md Mahfuzur Rahman, the principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division, says a statement of the high commission on Saturday.





The PPE consisting of 12,000 high quality coveralls and 200,000 gloves were funded through the Australian Department of Defence. "The Bangladesh Armed Forces are key frontline responders in the response to Covid-19 in Bangladesh. This contribution underlines the strong relationship between the defence forces of Australia and Bangladesh," Bruer said.





The delivery of the PPE, produced by Ansell,an Australian company, reflects Australia's commitment to standing by its regional neighbors in this challenging time. Australia is working with its partners to support Bangladesh's response to Covid-19, including through providing crucial nutritional support, education and activities to support economic recovery, the statement said.





Through additional support to IOM and UNHCR, Australian government funding has also boosted the capacity of the local hospital in Cox's Bazar to serve the local community, and supported the establishment of treatment and quarantine centers in the Rohingya refugee camps.





