'Positive politics necessary to eliminate crossfire, corruption'



Gonoforum President Dr Kamal Hossain on Saturday urged the country's people to get united and engage in positive politics to get rid of extrajudicial killings, corruption and ensure good governance. "





We're passing through a very helpless situation. There's no alternative to working together to overcome it. We must unite people to establish their rights," he said.





Dr Kamal said, "People must remain united to restore democracy, the rule of law and good governance. We have to mobilize public opinion against corruption, politicization and crossfire. The Bangali nation overcame all crises in the past. We'll also do it now and people will surely turn victorious."





He made the remarks while virtually speaking at a discussion arranged by Gonoforum, marking its 27th founding anniversary, reports UNB.





Dr Kamal said the nation faced many crises after the Liberation War and overcame those with united efforts. "Autocratic had been rules were imposed on us at different times, but we didn't accept them. We got united constructively which is called positive politics."





He said positive politics help make people aware of their rights and their problems. "We must work positively and tackle the current national crisis. There's no alternative to positive politics. We won't be able to achieve anything with negative activities."





