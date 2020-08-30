Amit Shah recovered from COVID-19, likely to be discharged soon



Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and is expected to be discharged soon from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, the hospital said in a statement on Saturday, reports agencies. "





Amit Shah is admitted at AIIMS for post-COVID case. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS authorities informed the media on Saturday.Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on August 18 admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi over post-COVID care.





Leave Your Comments