'No clear situation of Covid 19 test fee in BD'



Scientific periodical Lancet Journal has stated that the situation of Covid 19 test fee and supervision over the circumstances are not clear in Bangladesh, reports BBC. Lancet Journal published it on 29 August. The number of tests has got into a lot of variations recently, according to Lancet Journal.





Coronavirus tests were done free of cost until June 2020. The government fixed certain fees for Covid 19 test at the end of June. 200 taka was fixed for tests at booths or hospitals while 500 taka was fixed for samples taken from homes.







However, these fees were reduced a few days ago. Now it is 100 taka and 300 taka respectively. Private hospitals charge 3500 taka for each test.





At present 12 to 15 thousand samples are being tested in Bangladesh. Shameem Talukder, Chief Executive Officer of Eminence, a health research organization, told Lancet Journal that the outbreak of coronavirus has exposed the 'unethical' healthcare system of Bangladesh.





According to Shameem Talukder, at the beginning there were no fees for Covid 19 tests whereas now there are fees for both private and government hospitals. It shows that the plight of the country's poor people was not at all considered.







Shameem Talukder further said that he visited different graveyards in Dhaka city. The death toll of Covid 19 patients is four times higher than the official statistics, he stated.Dr. Mahmudur Rahman, former director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said that fees should not have been taken from patients for coronavirus tests.







He also referred to the false coronavirus test reports issued by a few hospitals which have been meanwhile unearthed. Dr. Mahmudur Rahman commented that people's confidence on the healthcare services has been jolted because of the exposure of false coronavirus test reports.









