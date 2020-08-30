He was our universe...



He was the boatman on our river of destiny. That is the way I conceive of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's place in history. That is how I remember him.







He remains, and is destined to remain, the most powerful and vital presence in our lives, an enduring part of our collective national existence. Today, the truth is certainly one of our missing him. But it is also one of reminding ourselves that he has never been away from us.





That is the mark of greatness. As a school student, I spotted the great man that was Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as he alighted from the Bolan Mail which had carried him from Karachi to Quetta in July 1970.





The crowd, with not a single Bengali in it apart from myself, burst into loud cheers. Pathans, Baluchis, Punjabis, Mohajirs and Sindhis rushed forward to grab his hand on that bright summer morning. He was on his way to greater heights, if that crowd was any indication.





Our Bangabandhu, if one may put it that way, demonstrated on that evening the mettle he was made of, in that brilliance of political and intellectual ambience. He shook hands with everyone standing in a line to pay him their respects, inquiring about their welfare. He laughed and joked with Abdus Samad Achakzai, the long suffering Baluch nationalist.







He put Yahya Bakhtiar, the lawyer who was later to serve the Bhutto government as attorney general, in his place when the latter wondered if the Six Points would not lead to the disintegration of Pakistan. 'You have sucked our blood for twenty three years,' he told Bakhtiar. 'Now you must face the music.'





He was part of us, the Father we looked to for guidance. He was the Liberator and yet he was Sheikh Shaheb and Mujib Bhai and Muzibor to Bengalis across the spectrum. On 15 August 1975, a whole world was suddenly enveloped in sinister darkness. No one saw Bangabandhu that day, for foul conspiracy had done him in. No one would ever see him again.







Ayub Khan's conspiracy would not kill him in the Agartala case. Intrigues by Yahya Khan and Tikka Khan could not put an end to his life in his lonely incarceration in 1971. But conspiracy took him away from us in 1975. His very own Bengalis took his life. With him went our moments of glory.





Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a colossus bestriding the world in times he had been instrumental in the making of. He instilled pride in us through his retort to Saudi King Faisal's poor understanding of Bangladesh. He cheered us when he exposed the naivete in Nigeria's Yakubu Gowon, when the latter lamented the break-up of Pakistan. It was a supremely confident Bangabandhu with Gerald Ford at the White House.







Across the rivers of this ancient land resting on heritage, we have missed the boatman who once led us safely to the tranquility of shores through turbulent Baishakh storms. We have missed the thunder in his voice, the loud laughter which reverberated across our world.Bangabandhu was the child of history even as he was a maker of it. In his story are laid out, page after page, the chronicles of our past and the pointers to our future. He was our universe.





