From Karbala to tragic August





This year the mourning month of August came to us with two catastrophic historical incidents. One is the tragic assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while another is the cataclysm that took place on 10 Muharram in the year 680 which is the saddest occurrence in the history of Muslims. Bangabandhu's martyrdom anniversary was observed on 15 August while Ashura or 10 Muharram is being observed today, 30th August 2020.





Imam Hussain and his family were killed by Yazid on 10 Muharram which resembles the murder of Bangabandhu and most of his family members who got killed by a derailed group of army officers on 15 August. Thus both these tragedies come on equal terms with one another.







The killing of Imam Hussain's children remind of the murder of Sheikh Russell on 15 August. Sheikh Russell told the assassins to take him to "Hasu Apa" (Sheikh Hasina) but the killers did not show any mercy to the innocent boy Sheikh Russell and shot him dead. The killers who murdered Bangabandhu and his family members can be compared to Yazid's army because both of them showed equal inhumanity.





The real story behind the remorse of Muharram is a very painful one. On the 10th day of Muharram in the 61st year of the Islamic calendar, the fierce Battle of Karbala took place. The battle was fought between a small group of supporters and relatives of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussain, and a much larger military of Yazid, the Umayyad Caliph. Karbala is located in Iraq.



Imam Hussain's small army comprised of only his friends and family, including women and young children. But they were surrounded by a heavily-armed enemy army of thousands belonging to Yazid. Yazid's army captured Hussain and his group and deprived them of water and food in the desert heat for three successive days.





The cruel soldiers brutally killed Hussain and his 6-year-old son and took the women with them as captives. Imam Hussain's daughter Fatima died from thirst for water. Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam wrote in an elegy on Ashura, "Gora gori diye kade kochi meye Fatima, Ammago pani dao fete gelo chhatima" (Little girl Fatima tosses and turns with immense woe, oh mom, please give me some water, my bosom is bursting.)





It is a very emotional story and Muslims honour the sacrifice of the innocent lives by observing a mourning period in the month of Muharram.





Eminent Bengali author Mir Mosharraf Hossain wrote an epic on the Battle of Karbala titled "Bishad Sindhu" (Ocean of Sorrow). This book describes the autocracy and cruelty of Yazid and the ruthless murder of Imam Hussain at the hands of Yazid's army in Karbala on 10 Muharram. From then on 10 Muharram is marked as a special day in the Islamic calendar and it is a holiday in Muslim countries. Muslims in many countries bring out processions and organize special prayers seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Imam Hussain and his companions who embraced martyrdom on 10 Muharram.









On the other hand, 15 August is the National Mourning Day in Bangladesh. The most heinous vice of the country was committed on this date in 1975 by killing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu's assassination shocked all patriotic people of Bangladesh and all the major political leaders of the world because Sheikh Mujib was a political icon of global height.





The life and work of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman exemplify the very best leadership qualities that human beings can exhibit - qualities that we as a society wish to see in our leading citizens. In him, we find perfect examples of patriotism, humanity, respect for political as well as academic mentors, deft leadership skills, tireless efforts, moral strength, ethical values, initiatives for regional peace, the art of oratory, admirable personality, integrity, honesty and fearlessness, all of which made him the greatest Bengali of a thousand years. Bangabandhu gave the clarion call on 7 March 1971 "The struggle this time is for freedom. The struggle this time is for independence."





We will be ruined in all terms if we fail to comply with the morality and ethical dictums Bangabandhu taught us. We will have to follow Bangabandhu's ideals under all circumstances to keep our heads high. We should not allow conspirators and maligners to misguide us derailing us from the pathway of Bangabandhu's ideology. It hurts us when we see people not believing in Bangabandhu's visions holding high posts and causing damage to the government in a clandestine way.





Cuban leader Fidel Castro said about Bangabandhu in the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in 1973 which was held in Algeria "I have not seen the Himalayas. But I have seen Sheikh Mujib. In personality and in courage this man is the Himalayas. I have thus had the experience of witnessing the Himalayas."





We get to know about Bangabandhu's unwavering morality, patriotism and unflinching attitude when we go through his autobiographic books "Unfinished Memoirs" and "Karagarer Rojnamcha" (Prison Diary).





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman faced a great deal of ups and downs while striving for the independence and wellbeing of the people of Bangladesh. Bangabandhu is another name for Bangladesh. Bangladesh would not have been created if Bangabandhu was not born.





There is no doubt that Bangabandhu was leading the country along the path of inclusive development based on effective agricultural and industrial policies. But evil forces took him away and left us off track. After a long time and after a lot of sacrifice we are again back on that prudent growth path under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She is now implementing strong initiatives to drive Bangladesh forward in all regards.Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman envisioned a Bangladesh free of corruption.







Bangladesh became independent under the charismatic leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working with high diligence and utmost devotion to transform Bangladesh into a top-ranking country by materializing Vision 2021 and Vision 2041. Corruption obstructs development. Therefore, the government should fight corruption with an iron hand. Corruption and prosperity cannot move ahead at a time. So, if the government wants to expedite development, then corruption will have to be wiped out.





Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a glorified political leader in the whole world. In the same way in the present time his capable daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is one of the most applauded leaders globally. At the same time Bangabandhu's another daughter Sheikh Rehana is according moral support and inspiration for the continuation of the development activities of the country.







Moreover, Sheikh Rehana guided Awami League at a very crucial period while Sheikh Hasina was inside prison several years ago. Bangabandhu is an imperishable leader of the third world. His towering qualities are still adulated by historians and political analysts.







A few words of Martin Luther King sound relevant to this theme who was also assassinated by a racially provoked miscreant, "The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people."









The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author and Chairman of Editorial Board of The Asian Age.





