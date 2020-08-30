Holy Ashura being observed

Muslim devotees are observing Holy Ashura on Sunday, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), with due religious fervour and solemnity.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the day is being observed in a different way with no outdoor programmes as Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) imposed a ban on any kind of Tajia procession in the city.

DMP also banned the use of sharp weapons and firecrackers this year.

Other religious ceremonies can be held indoors in compliance with all health rules and maintaining social distancing.

The day is a public holiday.

On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), along with his family members and 72 followers embraced martyrdom at the hands of Yazid’s soldiers in the desert of Karbala to uphold the teachings of the Prophet (SM).

In Bangladesh, Shia community members observe the day with elaborate programmes including a Tazia procession in Dhaka.

Leave Your Comments