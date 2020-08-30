BSMMU launches clinic for Covid survivors’ follow-up treatment

A clinic was launched at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) on Saturday, for follow up treatment of the people who have survived Covid-19.

Professor Kanak Kanti Barua, vice-chancellor of the BSMMU, inaugurated the treatment service in the morning.

Prashanto Kumar Majumdar, its public relations officer, said people can avail the treatment service from 11am to 2pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 1,98,863 covid-19 patients have so far made full recovery from the disease.

As per health experts, the contagious virus leaves some longer lasting effects on the human body. The survivors should undergo routine checkups and follow up treatment, to avoid any unwanted health complications.

