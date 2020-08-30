AL nominates Biswas for Pabna-4 by-poll





Ruling Awami League on Sunday nominated Iswardi Upazila Chairman Nuruzzaman Biswas as the party candidate for the upcoming by-elections to Jatiya Sangsad Pabna-4 constituency.





The nomination was finalized at a meeting of the Awami League Parliamentary Board held at PM's official residence Ganobhaban.





Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting, while other members of the board including Amir Hossain Amu, Tofael Ahmed, Obaidul Qader, Dr Abdur Razzak and Faruk Khan were present.





A press release of Awami League said, the Parliamentary Board has picked up Nuruzzaman Biswas as the party candidate to contest in the by-polls to Pabna-4.





As per schedule of the Election Commission, the by-elections to Pabna-4 will be held on September-26, while the last date for submission of nomination papers is September 2.





The nomination papers will be scrutinized by the election commission officials on September 3 and the last date for withdrawal of candidacy is September 8.





The seat fell vacant following the death of former Minister and Awami League Law Maker Shamsur Rahman Sharif.

Leave Your Comments