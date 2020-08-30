Don’t allow infiltrators into AL: Sheikh Hasina





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked her party leaders not to allow the infiltrators into Bangladesh Awami League (AL) saying that the party’s image will be tarnished due to their misdeeds.





“When any (party) remains in power, some people come in (join the party) from different sides. After joining the party, they resort to different incidents and misdeeds. The party has to bear it,” she said at a discussion marking the National Mourning Day.





AL Dhaka city north and south units arranged the virtual discussion. Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, joined the function from her residence Ganobhaban as the chief guest. Other leaders were connected from the AL central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.





Sheikh Hasina said this is why she warned the party leaders and activists in the beginning of her regime not to allow those who come from political parties founded by military dictators and those who were with war criminals.





“Because, if they come in, they harm the party and resort to incidents and kill our good leaders and activists. The incidents surfaced as infighting. But when it’s unearthed, these are found as the occurrences done by those who had come in suddenly and taken place in the party,” she added.





Sheikh Hasina said the infiltrators behave so nicely that many party leaders take them for strengthening their groups. “Bringing them in such a way is very harmful for us,” she added.





Noting that Awami League is only the party in Bangladesh which is well organised up to grassroots levels with a huge supporter base and public support, she asked the party leaders and activists to build the party based on the ideology always.





‘Find democracy in democratic environment’





Taking a swipe at a section of intellectuals and dignitaries, the Prime Minister said they don’t find democracy in the democratic environment rather they always remain ready to be used by undemocratic governments.





Pointing to Ziaur Rahman, she said those who come in power by promulgating the Marshal Law Ordinance can’t give democracy. But many intellectuals and dignitaries are there who are searching for democracy in the military regime or the state of emergency, she added.





“They search for democracy when the state of emergency comes or they get the taste of democracy when the military dictators come in. But they don’t find democracy in the democratic environment. That means their character is the charter to flatter and butter up,” she said.





Sheikh Hasina said that those who grabbed power abruptly hire the flatters and they (a section of intellectuals) remain ready to be used.





“But they don’t have value when the true democratic system or democratic trend prevails. The democratic government would not use them, no matter how they keep ‘use me’ inscribed in the chest. Then they shout saying that there’s no democracy,” she said.





Sheikh Hasina said it is now clear that Zia Rahman had been involved in the assassination of the Father of the Nation as he had provided all sorts of assistance to them.





Mentioning the names of the killers, she questioned who could have encouraged them? She said particularly Col Rashid and Faruk in interviews with BBC, and different foreign newspapers and news agencies also confessed that Ziaur Rahman had been with them and they had got all sorts of assistance from Ziaur Rahman.





Khondaker Mushtaque made Ziaur Rahman the army chief removing General Shafiullah as Zia was his most trustworthy person.





Coming power after the 1975 massacre, Ziaur Rahman killed so many people of Awami League brutally, many army officers and soldiers particularly who were freedom fighters as he had antipathy to the freedom fighters, the PM said.





Noting that 8-10 people were hanged every night, she said there was no night when people were not hanged. “Thus, he (Ziaur Rahman) established a reign of killings across the country,” she said.





Noting that today is the day of Ashura, the PM said there is a strange resemblance between the Karbala tragedy and the August 15 tragedy.





“There is a strange similarity between the August 15 massacre and the Karbala tragedy… the August 15 incident always reminds the Karbala tragedy and another Karbala tragedy occurred in Bangladesh,” she said.





In the day of Ashura, Prophet Muhammad’s (SM) grandson Imam Hossain was brutally killed in Karbala because they were on the just path. But in Karbala, women and children were not killed but in the August 15 tragedy, the women and children were not spared, she said.





She said the children and women were killed in Bangabandhu’s 32 Dhanmondi house and the abodes of his political aides and relatives in Mintoo Road on the fateful night of August 15.





“Today, the Father of the Nation is not with us. If we follow the ideals and the path he showed us, we can definitely build Sonar Bangladesh,” said Sheikh Hasina, also eldest daughter of Bangabandhu.





She said Awami League is habituated to march forward overcoming all adversities. “We’re ready to make any sacrifice for the people of Bangladesh and for changing their fortune. We’re also ready to sacrifice our blood as the Father of the Nation did,” she said.





Noting that the people mandated her government for three consecutive terms voting her again and again to give scope to serve them, she said she dedicated her life for the welfare of the country’s men.





Talking about Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister asked the people to use face masks to keep themselves and others protected. “We all will have to follow it,” she said, adding that the government has been making an effort to bring down the Covid death rate, infection rate and stand beside the people.

Leave Your Comments