Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 42 deaths, 1,897 cases





Bangladesh’s coronavirus death tally rose to 4,248 on Sunday after the health authorities announced 42 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases soared to 310,822 as 1,897 new cases were detected after testing 11,934 samples during the period, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a media statement.

The health authorities also announced 3,044 recoveries during the period, taking the total number of recovered patients to 201,907.





A total of 92 labs are now testing samples of suspected Covid-19 patients in Bangladesh.





The country reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





Global coronavirus situation





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. In March, the World Health Organization declared the crisis a pandemic.





Since then, officially confirmed coronavirus cases across the world crossed 25 million on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University tally.





Data put together by JHU show that 25,015,362 people have so far been diagnosed with the virus in 188 countries.





Meanwhile, the number of deaths from coronavirus reached 842,778.





The United States is the worst-hit country with 5,961,582 confirmed cases and 182,779 deaths. It is followed by Brazil with 3,846,153 cases and 120,262 deaths so far.





Apart from them, the following positions were taken by India, Russia, Peru and South Africa.

