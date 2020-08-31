Covid-19 response: SIA operates 2nd flight to Dhaka









Singapore Airlines has operated the second flight to Dhaka in partnership with Temasek Foundation to support World Food Programme and the global Covid-19 response.





Singapore Airlines (SIA) and the Temasek Foundation are partnering with the World Food Programme (WFP) to support the global Covid-19 response to help transport essential medical supplies and other health and humanitarian items to points of need around the world, said a press release on Monday.





As a part of this partnership, SIA operated its second flight to Bangladesh on Sunday.





Flight SQ446 arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:40pm from Singapore carrying over 20 tonnes of PPE including surgical gowns, goggles and nasal oxygen cannula.





Providing the logistics backbone for global Covid-19 efforts, WFP operates a network of hubs and passenger and cargo airlinks to ensure a steady flow of supplies and support to the frontlines of the pandemic.





Since these services commenced in May, WFP has managed more than 800 humanitarian flights to 159 countries.





Under this agreement, SIA is making ad-hoc charter flights and freight space in its scheduled services available on a cost-recovery basis, with flight costs being covered by a contribution of up to US$6.5 million from the Temasek Foundation.

