Coronavirus: Bangladesh’s recovery rate still behind India, Pakistan

The health authorities on Monday said 2,980 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing up total recoveries to 208,887, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a press release.





Meanwhile, death toll from Covid-19 is climbing steadily as 33 more patients succumb to the disease in a day raising the death tally to 4,281 till morning. The mortality rate is 1.37 percent.





Another 2,174 new patients were detected in the last 24 hours increasing the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 312,996.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The WHO declared the crisis a pandemic in March.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18. Since the beginning, labs across the country conducted 1,550,203 tests – 12,454 samples in the last 24 hours. The overall infection rate stands at 20.19 percent.





Currently, there are 103,828 active cases in the country.





Among the 33 latest victims, 26 are aged above 50. Six others are aged between 31 and 50 years and another aged between 21 and 30 years.





DGHS said 2,069 coronavirus patients died in Dhaka division, 932 in Chattogram, 287 in Rajshahi, 356 in Khulna, 166 in Barishal, 191 in Sylhet, 190 in Rangpur and 90 in Mymensingh.





Across the country, 19,942 people are in isolation and 52,217 people are quarantined.

