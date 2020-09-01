Branding Failure



In the age of mass digitalization, BTCL launched locally assembled laptop branded as Doel. It was assumed that Doel would capture entire market of Bangladesh. But Bangladeshi locally assembled laptop Doel failed in marketing competition with HP, Asus and other globally recognized brands. The consumers of Bangladesh are habituated to buy at lower price, but when it comes to the question of electric equipment, they like to purchase the one of higher quality in spite of premium pricing. This is cent percent true for products like laptop. If you offer someone a laptop of low configuration, he will rather buy a mobile of better configuration with the same price. If you think consumers compromise with brand quality in all cases, you are wrong. One size fits all is a mass marketing concept which has become back dated recently.



Walton offered mobile phone and laptop, but because of poor branding both mobile and laptop of Walton did not survive the market competition. Sometimes market leader also fall for lack of strong succession. If father cannot leave behind him a strong successor, all fall like game of cards. The best example is Otobi. Inspired by global brand IKEA Hatil, Otobi and many entrepreneurs came to the market of Bangladesh. But failure to retain business by son of Nitun Kundu, owner of Otobi, caused it to become a bankrupt organization at the day end. Instead of emphasizing on company strength, owners of Otobi emphasized on business diversification and through fund diversion they tried to revolutionize power sector. Consequently, both power sector and home furnishing businesses failed together and now Otobi is now in existential crisis.It would have been better for Otobi to invest more on house furnishing businessinstead of power sector with its retained earnings and bank loans.



It is not possible for a global brand to gain popularity in all countries of the world in same ratio. The common case study is of Starbucks failure in Australia. In spite of becoming market leader in USA and many European countries Starbuck was below the bench mark compared to coffee shops like Gloria Jeans . Because, Starbucks expanded so fast in Australia from the beginning of the year 2000 that it did not even get sufficient time to understand Australian customers appetite. The coffee culture is historical is Australia but it was a different types of coffee than the one Starbucks offered since Starbucks failed to understand consumer behavior in Australia. When you will fail to understand consumer behavior of some place, business is bound to meet with failure.



When Cell Bazar, an online shopping and delivery service, went into rebranding as Ekhanei.com it started to loose its market share. Consumers in Bangladesh especially in Dhaka were so much acquainted with the name cell bazar that the new name just confused them. Again, the way Ekhanei.com tried to rebrand itself was a blunder. Instead of understanding existing customer base they tried to bring unnecessary change considering it innovation mistakenly. Online marketing companies like Bikroy.com which emerged as startup and competitor of Cell bazar. com occupied their market share gradually and later became market leader. At one point of time online sale shop Ekhanei.com was shut down with sudden notice. From this marketing failure the learning is that it is not always the first mover who retain the major market share for long. The world of marketing is not for first mover, but for fast mover.



Now come to telecom sector of Bangladesh. Why all other telecom operators crushed before Grameen Phone one by one? Instead of focusing on the reason of Grameen Phones success story, let us make an autopsy on the failures of its competitors. In spite of becoming first telecom operator in Bangladesh, City Cell failed to get customers trust and brand loyalty for shortsightedness.The case study of CCD, famous Indian coffee brand, teaches us that if you divert your fund elsewhere from core business (here coffee sale) while you run it with bank loan, a day may come when you will be debt-ridden with huge bank loan and the diverted fund will be of no use to save you.







This Indian local Coffee brand CCD case study is also applicable to City Cell mobile that diverted all their earnings elsewhere, while they took huge bank loans to run the telecom company and it ultimately resulted in huge bankruptcy. Even their internet based data business under the banner of Zoom failed to recover the company ultimately. On the other hand, Warid Telecom Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Warid Telecom Pakistan tried to play the best by strong investment on marketing and branding but Warid Telecoms sudden acquisition by Indian Airtel demanded rebranding and repositioning with huge and fresh investment. Rebranding is also time consuming after new entry. Starting afresh, Airtel invested no less than Grameen Phone for branding through newspapers and television advertisements. But Airtel had failed to ensure similar network strength and service quality like Grameen Phone.







Neither Airtel nor Robi were in a position to invest equally on tower building for network expansion like Grameen Phone. Besides, while Airtel was defeating in every step with Ambani Groups Telecom called Jio in India, Grameen Phones parent company Telenor led the global telecom market with desperate success. Grameen Phone inherited and exploited the success of Telenor as brand image while Airtel failed to fight back with Jio in India. Robi had also option to revolutionize with 3G and 4G technology where they also left with no significant footprint.



Do you know why many globally reputed foreign banks are loosing market share in Bangladesh? They failed to explore financial inclusion and financial deepening which many local banks have been doing successfully by branding credit card, home loan, auto loan and app-based service offer etc. The paradigm shift from corporate to retail and SMS banking is something which foreign banks did not address positively.







Lastly, international coffee chains like Barista, Glorea Jeans and oldest Nescafes failure before tea companies like Lipton or Spahani is due to inadequate address to Bangladeshi consumers taste level through branding. Equal branding, marketing and Public Relation (PR) of coffee by concerned investors like tea investors might have shifted many tea lovers into coffee lovers just like paradigm shift from land phone into mobile phone which had taken place in 1990s and onward in Bangladesh. These coffee investors mainly overlooked the growing purchasing capacity of the people of Bangladesh who are already ready to taste shift.



Therefore, changing of signboard, logo and theme color of an organization is not enough for branding or rebranding unless market penetration and expansion is not prudent and judicious. If branding or rebranding gives wrong message or insufficient message to the consumers, the result becomes rather one of disaster than blessing.





The writer is Assistant Vice President, Financial Administration Division(FAD), Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd





