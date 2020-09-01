Desperate refugees trusting in life rather than death





Death continues to cast its own shadow as the trail of illegal migration winds its way through the Bay of Bengal to the Indian Ocean or pursues its own path from the North African and Levant shoreline to the south and south-eastern coasts of Europe. This dynamics has also reflected the illegal connotations of human trafficking as desperate people from several countries in Africa, Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Afghanistan and South Asia try to escape from the confines of mortal danger, poverty and uncertainty to cherished social and economic freedom. Erosion of law and order, internal conflict and lack of good governance are acting as catalytic factors in this carnage.





Over the last five years, since 2015, we have watched with horror the unfolding of this drama in the print and electronic media. We have been overcome with guilt as we have received reports of large numbers of families with young children adrift in the ocean, stuck in over-crowded boats, short of drinking water and food.







We have seen some action being taken in this regard by the United Nations, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. They are trying to control the deteriorating situation in South-east Asia by arranging urgent and emergency action aimed at rescuing these unfortunate refugees, providing them emergency shelter and then arranging the repatriation of most of them to their own countries. Legal action of sorts have also been taken in Thailand and Malaysia against those found guilty of being part of this human trafficking process.





A meeting was also convened under the leadership of the United Nations, participated by countries from the affected regions in South Asia and South East Asia and representatives from developed countries. Least common denominators were identified within this matrix of illegal immigration to facilitate the creation of a security paradigm that could stop such human trafficking activity in the coastal waters as well as the high seas through cooperation between the respective Navies and Coast Guards of this affected region.





We are now having another spike of efforts aimed at illegal migration in the Mediterranean region comprising of North Africa, the Levant and parts of former Eastern Europe. The media has been highlighting reports of illegal migrants trying to enter Europe through rickety boats, ramshackle steamers, containers and trucks. Despite best efforts by Navies and Coast Guard vessels from Italy, France and Greece, there have been unfortunate occurrences that have resulted in deaths from drowning or from suffocation. In this context one is reminded of the photograph of deceased infant Aylan Shenu trying to escape war-ravaged Syria with his parents, washed ashore on a section of the Turkish beach.





The on-going conflict situation in Syria, Iraq, uncertainties near the Turkish border, in Jordan, in Yemen, Lebanon and Libya are not only creating security uncertainties but also affecting economic opportunities.





This is resulting in expatriates, people of African origin seeking work in Northern Africa and Syrian refugees trying to reach safer destinations with their families. Earlier, such illegal migratory efforts did not include family members, particularly children. It is different now. Affected people are now trying to enter Europe through the crossing of the Mediterranean or overland along with their family members.





Unfortunately disasters within this dynamics are now resulting in the deaths of family members and children. There have been several such incidents off the Libyan coast near Zuwara. Boats carrying migrant refugee families, including Bangladeshis have sank resulting in the death of more than 2,400 according to the IOM. Those being rescued at sea and then transported to refugee shelters in Italy and Greece are being given shelter and some minimum assistance. Those below the age of twelve are also being given additional care.





This clarity in treatment of potential refugees and migrants seeking to enter Europe through Greece, Macedonia, Serbia and then Hungary is however creating controversy- particularly during this time of the Coronavirus pandemic. The situation has become critical particularly because of Hungary’s interpretation of the Dublin Regulation where prospective refugees have to seek asylum at the first point of entry.





Nevertheless, trains and buses from Hungary have carried thousands of refugees to Austria and Germany. Austrian authorities also appear to have given up on applying European Union rules by filtering out refugees who had already claimed asylum in Hungary. They have been taking a more pro-active approach.





The humanitarian and political crisis is now testing the survival of both Europe's open-border regime and its asylum rules. Most of the refugees arriving in Vienna's railway station are immediately racing to board trains heading on to Germany. Policemen, according to the electronic media are looking on passively, preferring not to intervene. It has also been reported that refugees have been cheering and chanting "Germany, thank you!" as they find welcome signs held up by local people at Munich Central Station.





It may be mentioned that Germany has already taken in more asylum seekers than any other European Union country. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also called for the other EU nations to do more to help deal with the influx of refugees and to provide fair and respectful treatment of people fleeing from conflicts mainly in the Middle East and Africa. In this context she has highlighted that European Union states "must share the responsibility for refugees seeking asylum," arguing that failing them will betray the bloc's values. Germany has also said that it will accept all asylum applications from Syrians instead of sending them back to the first EU state they entered, as required by EU law.





This approach on the part of Germany has however been maligned by some analysts who, instead of seeing the human aspect have been claiming that Germany is taking this course of action because they have a rapidly ageing population and will need an additional 1.8 million qualified workers by 2021.





It may also be noted here that Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland have all sought to block the influx of refugees in other different ways. Controversy has been created by the idea voiced by Slovakia that priority should be given to refugees who are Christian. Merkel most fortunately has been openly critical of this approach and has correctly pointed out that Europe's values are based on the dignity of every individual, and that saying Muslims are not wanted "can't be right". The UN Secretary General, as expected has called on European countries to do more to protect the lives of refugees making perilous journeys to reach EU states. Governments have been urged to undertake determined collective response to avoid further human tragedies and to act “with humanity and compassion, in accordance with their international obligations."





It would be worthwhile to point out here that during this sensitive time when the pandemic is ruling the roost, media coverage has differed between European countries on this issue. Britain and France, which over the decades have accepted hundreds of thousands of immigrants are now facing a backlash from the rise of right-wing, anti-immigrant parties and continuing relatively high unemployment rates. Consequently, some sections of the print media in these countries are stressing that these refugees fleeing cash-strapped or war-torn countries - pose a threat to both resources and security.











We are witnessing an unprecedented crisis in Europe and South-east Asia right now. There are many challenges that will have to be overcome. Nevertheless, at this juncture one can only hope that reason, human rights, right to life and compassion will prevail over narrow national security considerations. What we need is a unified approach and no status quo dysfunctional squabbling.

