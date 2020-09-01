Diner Sheshe





"I was 4 when my parents parted ways; they just didn't get along. Once, after a big fight, Mom left and never came back; my brother and I were taken to Dada-Dadi's place. Papa's relatives tried brainwashing me- 'Your Mom is a witch-she'll eat you and your brother,' they'd say.





I didn't understand what was going on until I was asked to choose- 'Do you want to live with Mom or Papa?,' the judge asked. I was too scared and just blurted, 'Papa'. After, when Mom tried to hug me, I screamed with fear. She lost custody of us and broke down in court.





Within 2 months, Papa remarried. For me, my stepmom was an evil woman who'd taken Mom's place. I'd cry all day, cut my hair out of frustration and even attempt to self-harm. My neighbors teased, 'Is ladki se door raho, iski Mummy bhaag gayi.' As I grew older, I had panic attacks- all I wanted was to be with Mom.





After 2.5 years, mom and I were reunited at Nani's place- we cried our hearts out. After the divorce, she'd moved to Mumbai. Then on, we'd meet 4-5 times a year- she'd tell me how much she missed me; that she'd always be there. I was never able to like my stepmom and couldn't communicate with Papa openly.





So, at 18, I moved in with mom. Papa begged, 'Don't go,' but I was adamant. To my surprise, a month after I moved in, mom remarried. I was shocked- it wasn't easy for me to digest another man in my papa's place.





Mom and I lived as if nothing had happened. We'd cook, she'd help me with my studies and we'd travel. My stepdad would accompany us sometimes. At 20, when I had my first heartbreak, he consoled me, 'I'll help you get through this.' After college, he'd ask, 'How was your day?'; we slowly became friends. He even encouraged me to go abroad for my Masters.





Humans of Bombay, Fb





