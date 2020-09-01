Worldwide waffling





La Liga have weighed into the dispute over Lionel Messi's contract at Barcelona by indicating that he will not be allowed to leave for free.There is uncertainty over how much, if anything, Manchester City will have to pay for sign the player.





Messi's camp insist that he should be a free agent now because of a clause in his contract that allows for early termination if he puts in a transfer request within an allotted time frame. With that in mind, the 33-year-old has failed to report for testing ahead of a return to pre-season training on Monday.









Sydney FC has won a historic fifth A-League championship after beatingMelbourne City 1-0 in extra time in a dramatic grand final. After neither side was able to score in regular time at the Western Sydney Stadium, Rhyan Grant broke the deadlock in the 10th minute of the opening period of extra time.





Grant, who was awarded the Joe Marston Medal as player of the match, shouldered home Luke Brattan's perfectly weighted chip to deny City a maiden A-League title.The Sky Blues, who were awarded the Premiers' Plate prior to the finals, are the first club to claim five A-League championships and the second to win back-to-back grand finals.









Plenty of footballers have been haunted by old tweets, and Matt Doherty is no exception.The 28-year-old joined Tottenham on Sunday after Wolves accepted a £15million fee, with the defender signing a four-year deal in north London.





The deal represents another solid signing for Jose Mourinho following the arrivals of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart as the Spurs coach looks to bolster his squad ahead of another long season.









At a time when protectionist sentiment is on the rise globally, Singapore must remain open to the world in order to attract investments and create good jobs for Singaporeans, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said.One factor that has played a part in the expansion of multinational companies here is the network of free trade agreements (FTAs) Singapore?has with major trading partners.





These FTAs help create good jobs for Singaporeans, Mr Chan said, citing how resident workers employed as professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) rose from 1.12 million in 2014 to 1.3 million last year. Over this period, the share of PMETs among employed residents rose from 53 per cent to 58 per cent.





