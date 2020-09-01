What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi dashing opener batsman Tamim Iqbal posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already attracted many viewers and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Very nice" Md Anamul, fb





Bangla jazz-fusion-pop singer Mehreen posted a picture on her FB page. The picture has already received plenty of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments "Thousands star glittering on your pretty face" Suzon Haider, fb









Bangladeshi tvactor Mishu Sabbir sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo caption includes "#BachelorPoint#Season3". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "My favorite drama" Sohel Khan, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" Pooja Mitra, fb





Leave Your Comments