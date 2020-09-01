Dhaka Journalists' Forum gets new committee

Shamim Siddiqui, Akhter Hossain



The new committee of Dhaka Journalists' Forum has been formed. Shamim Siddiqui and Akhter Hossain have been elected as president and general secretary respectively for the next two years.The committee was announced at the annual general meeting at a restaurant in the capital's Segunbagicha area on Monday.





Varun Bhowmik Nayan, Labanya Bhuiyan and Aihita Jalil have been appointed as co-president. Shaheen Kawsar has been elected as the joint general secretary and Md. Masud Rana has been elected as the organizing secretary. Md Zahidur Rahman Zahid has been appointed as the treasurer, Rashim Mollah as the office secretary and Afsana Neela as the women's affairs secretary.







Anjan Rahman has been elected as the cultural and publication secretary and Liton Mahmud as the publicity and information technology secretary. Atiqur Rahman, Khorshed Alam Babu, Shanta Maria, Kamruzzaman Khan, Sultan Mahmud, Mahmud Iqbal, Mohammad Nasim, Md. Mamunur Rashid and Tamjid Rony were appointed as the executive members of the comittee.





Former secretary general of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan and senior journalist Shakil Ahmed will be on the advisory council of the forum.During the meeting a minute's silence was observed in memory of Azad Hossain Sumon, Founder of Dhaka Journalists' Forum and M Omar Farooq, a founding member of the forum.

