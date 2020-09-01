HCI presents books to 100 colleges, universities

Indian High Commission presented books on Bangabandhu and Liberation War to one hundred colleges and universities of Bangladesh. Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sreemoti Riva Ganguly Das is seen in the picture.



High Commission of India (HCI), Bangladesh has gifted books on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Liberation War by famed writers and historians to one hundred colleges and universities located in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Sylhet and some other places through a program on account of Mujib Borsho.





Deputy Education Minister Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury was the main speaker of the program who talked about the life and work of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury admired Indian High Commission for this initiative and he reiterated the strong and frienldy ties that prevail between Bangladesh and India.





Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sreemoti Riva Ganguly Das referred to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the architect of modern Bangladesh. She further said that Bangabandhu was one of the bravest and most influential political leaders of the 20th century.







Sreemoti Riva Ganguly Das expressed hope that the young generation will get to gather more knowledge on Bangabandhu by reading these books and will come up to cooperate with the establishment of Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal). She added that Bangabandhu laid the foundation of the relationship between India and Bangladesh.





The program was attended by Professor Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Professor Dr. Mohammad Fayek Uzzaman, Vice Chancellor of Khulna University, Professor Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Alam, Vice Chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet and Professor M. Abdus Sobhan, Vice Chancellor of Rajshahi University and Professor Gautam Buddha Das, Vice Chancellor of Chittagong Veterinary University.





Leave Your Comments