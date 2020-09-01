Trump told Abe he was Japan's greatest PM, White House says

The two men spoke at length, and Trump told Abe he had done a "fantastic job." -AP



US President Donald Trump called Shinzo Abe the greatest prime minister in Japanese history during a call between the two leaders, a White House spokesman said, days after the Japanese premier said he was stepping down for health reasons.





The two men spoke at length, and Trump told Abe he had done a "fantastic job" and that the relationship between their two countries was stronger than it has ever been, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. "The President called Prime Minister Abe the greatest prime minister in Japan's history," Deere said.







In 2007 Abe resigned abruptly from an earlier term as prime minister because of his struggles with ulcerative colitis, a chronic condition that he has lived with since he was a teenager.Abe has a reputation as a staunch conservative and nationalist, and for stimulating growth with his aggressive economic policy known as "Abenomics".





He has strengthened Japan's defenses and boosted military spending, but has been unable to revise the constitution's pacifist Article 9, which bans a standing army for anything other than self-defense.The prime minister said his health started to decline as his ulcerative colitis made a resurgence around the middle of July.





He was now receiving a new treatment for the condition which had to be administered on a regular basis and would not give him enough time to carry out his prime ministerial functions, he added.He said he could not make any mistakes in terms of important decision making, and therefore had decided to step down.





"I made a judgment I should not continue my job as a prime minister," he said. "I would like to sincerely apologize to the people of Japan for leaving my post with one year left in my term of office, and amid the coronavirus woes, while various policies are still in the process of being implemented," he added, making a bow.





He also expressed regret at not fulfilling his core pledges - forcing North Korea to return Japanese citizens abducted decades ago; sorting out a territorial dispute with Russia.and overhauling the constitution to give more power to the military.









