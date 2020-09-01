Nagad now available in Paperfly Cashless Pay



Since the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, online ordering has become the most sought-after medium of shopping, even for the daily necessities. Everyone is deeply concerned about staying safe from the Corona virus - for themselves, more importantly for their family members. Buying behavior has shifted from random to necessities, shop-hopping to online shopping.







With a deep observation on such consumer behaviors and trends, Paperfly, country's largest and technologically most advanced home delivery network, in partnership with Mastercard and Eastern Bank Limited has launched "Cashless Pay" - the contactless payment-on-delivery mechanism earlier last month, which can be availed during the actual delivery. This service is now available at any doorstep across Bangladesh.







Recently Nagad, a Digital Financial Service of the Postal Department, came on board with Cashless Pay, and from now on e-commerce customers can use their Nagad Account to settle their payment after receiving the products during the actual delivery. The entire process can be completed in 3 easy steps. Recently, an agreement has been signed between the high officials of both the companies.





So users of Nagad, the fastest growing digital financial service provider of the country, can get their ordered online shopping deliveries in a much easier and safer way.With this 'Cashless Pay' service, customers will be able to get the products at their doorstep with online order and pay digitally instead of cash on delivery (COD) at the time of receiving the products. '





Cashless Pay' is an advanced solution that does not require a point of sale (POS) machine to complete the cashless transaction and allows consumers to make payments seamlessly, simply using their smartphone browsers through a highly secured connection. This timely initiative has enabled digital payment service providers to extend their reach to online consumers at their doorstep.





Online shopping or e-commerce offers the utmost convenience to the consumers. Around 95 percent payments for online orders in the market of e-commerce in Bangladesh are made as cash-on-delivery (COD) basis. Through this practice, consumers after ordering online receive the product in hand, physically check the product and then decide to make payment by cash.

