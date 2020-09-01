SaRa Lifestyle offers 50pc discount





SaRa Lifestyle Limited is now offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on more than 200 designs of their garments. The discount under Big Fat Sale will start on August 21 and will continue throughout September.





In addition to all of Lifestyle's outlets, discounted clothing can also be purchased from SaRa's own online and social media. SaRa's authorities hope that the discount on more than two hundred designs, including new and old, will attract more customers.







SaRa Lifestyle Limited Assistant General Manager (Operations) Priyam Amin said, "We have brought different designs of garments for all ages under this discount." As always, we think of customer's convenience. This is the first time that a discount has been offered from "SaRa".





After the first outlet of 'SaRa' located at Mirpur-6 in Dhaka, The shops bearing no. 40 and 54 located at Level-1, Block-A of Bashundhara City are the 2nd outlet of 'SaRa'. The 3rd outlet is located at House-19B/4C and B/4D, Block-F, Ring Road, Mohammadpur. Sara's clothes can be found at House No-22, Sonargaon Janapath, Sector-9, Uttara, Dhaka. There is also another outlet of SaRa at Baridhara J Block.





Besides outlets, customers can order home delivery in Dhaka from SaRa's own website (www.saralifestyle.com.bd), Facebook page (www.facebook.com/saralifestle.bd) and Instagram (saralifestyle.bd). You will also get delivery of your ordered products through couriers all over the country outside Dhaka.

Leave Your Comments