BMCCI for strengthening economic cooperation



Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) on Monday underscored the need for strengthening economic cooperation with different countries, including Malaysia, to overcome the challenges in trade.

"The trade between Bangladesh and Malaysia is steadily increasing.





It manifests our strong and friendly bilateral relation. During this challenging period of global trade, both countries should continue to support the multilateral trading system and explore ways to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation," said BMCCI president Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul.





The BMCCI president said this while celebrating the Malaysia's 63rd Independence Day virtually with the participation of BMCCI members, major business houses, interested investors, government bodies of Malaysia and also the local investors from Bangladesh who aspires to bring investment from Malaysia to Bangladesh.





The acting High Commissioner of Malaysia in Dhaka Amir Farid Abu Hasan also spoke on the occasion, reports BSS. Raquib Mohammad Fakhrul said 'human-concentric collaboration' is more important than 'economy-concentric inclusion', in the present context.He said Malaysia is a time-tested friend of Bangladesh. "





The inherent reasons behind this strong friendship are mainly based on historical, geographical, cultural, linguistic, ethnic, religious and social links existing between the people living in Bangladesh and Malaysia," he added. Amir Farid Abu Hasan said the year 2020 also marks the 48th year of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Bangladesh.





"Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Malaysia-Bangladesh relations under the auspicious leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, continue to strengthen as leaders continue to engage under the parameters of the new normal," he added.





He said it must also be noted that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was among the first world leaders to congratulate the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Malaysia's 8th Prime Minister back in March 2020. This is testament of the importance both leaders placed in ensuring that relations between both countries remain high, he added.He said economic diplomacy continues to play a pivotal role in the bilateral relations of both countries.





