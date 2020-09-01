'Resident Evil' series to premiere on Netflix



The iconic 'Resident Evil' franchise is set to get its TV series debut on Netflix. Resident Evil's series will have eight episodes that run an hour long. The news of the series came to light early last year.





However, no further details about the production were revealed.Andrew Dabb will serve as writer, executive producer, and show runner. Dabb had previously been involved with the hit series 'Supernatural,' reported by Yahoo.







The adaptation of the horror game franchise has already caught peoples' eyes. Among the two-storylines in the series, one would be set in the past and the other in the future.The first story centers on fourteen-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker. The sister's duo moves with their family to Raccoon City and soon unravels the mysteries surrounding the town.

