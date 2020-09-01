Margaret to headline Netflix series titled 'Maid'



Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star Margaret Qualley will topline Netflix's upcoming dramedy series 'Maid'. Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertain-ment will produce the series in collaboration with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television.Written by Molly Smith Metzler, Maid is inspired by author Stephanie Land's bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive.







Described as a "beautiful, alive, gritty and inspiring exploration of poverty in America", the story is about Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeep to make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy. Qualley will next be seen in My Salinger Year, which served as the opening film at 70th Berlin Film Festival. The actor will also star in 'A Head Full of Ghosts' and filmmaker Claire Denis' love story 'The Stars at Noon'.





