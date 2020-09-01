Komol's two songs to be released soon

Komol has a long journey with music. He worked in films and audio industry for long time and presented many popular songs. Besides music, he started professional job in 2006 as Head of Program in Radio Today. This time music videos of Komol's two songs titled "Maa" and "Prohor" are to be released soon.







Hridoy Khan composed music of these songs while GunjonChowdhury wrote these lyrics. Komol said, "As I cannot give time to YouTube channel, so I want to release these two songs from a reputed production house. I want to render more songs which will alive for long time.





I am also working in radio channel for long time. Radio was always for people and will also remain. Its demand will not finish." Komol rendered play-back songs in 500 films like 'MaaAamarSwargo', 'AntorJwala', 'King Khan', 'JibonNiyeJuddho', 'Ami Banchte Chai', etc.





