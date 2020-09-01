'Jolghori' in top four of Indian film festival



Independent filmmaker of Bangladesh AsadZaman's film 'Jolghori' has been selected as the semi-finalist in the competition section of Jharkhand Film Festival 2020 in India. The festival will run from September 1 to September 10.





The film was previously selected as an official selection at the Fiorenzo Serra Film Festival in Italy, the Montgomery Film Festival in the United States, the B-Bop Content in New York and the Lift of Fast Time Filmmaker Festival in England. Apart from this, AsadZaman has worked on the screenplay of 'Dhaka Attack', 'Jannat', 'If One Day', 'Casino' and 'Dhaka 2040'.







'Jolghori' depicts the radical changes that have taken place in the lives of some people on 31st December, where mutual relations, family values, business conflicts and many other things have come up, which took place just before the celebration of the festival.







It is written and directed by AsadZaman. DeepanwitaMartin,Hasnat Ripon, ShoaibMonir, JayitaMoholanabish, Rimonsarkar, Evan Sair, Shajahanshourov, Selim Ahmed, Rusho sheikh, Nipa and Papia have played in various roles in the film.





