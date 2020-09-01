12th FFSI features retrospective of Mokammel's films



The 12th FFSI Online Film Festival, organized by Federation of Film Societies of India, is featuring four films directed by renowned Bangladeshi filmmaker Tanvir Mokammel.The festival, under way on vimeo.com, is screening Mokammel's 'ChitraNodir Pare' (1999), 'Lalsalu' (2001), 'Lalon' (2004) and 'Jibandhuli' (2014). "





ChitraNodir Pare" depicts the background of partition in 1947, 'Lalsalu' is based on Syed Waliullah's novel with the same title, 'Lalon' is a biopic of mystic bard Lalon Fakir and 'Jibandhuli' gives viewers a glimpse into the sufferings of the dalit community during the tumultuous days of the liberation war.







Besides, the event features a short film titled 'A Story Nobody Cares About', directed by Sri Lankan filmmaker Thisara Mangala Bandara, a documentary titled 'The Jungle Man', directed by FarhaKhatun.





The festival is supported by Anomaa Rajakaruna, Films Division India, Celluloid Chapte and Kalamandia. In a video message, Tanvir Mokammel thanked FFSI for organizing a retrospective of his films and wished the event all the best. 'I am pleased to know that the Federation of Film Societies of India has organized a retrospective of my four films.







By organising this festival online, the FFSI has made it possible for viewers from the across globe to watch the films. I thank FFSI for arranging a retrospective of my films and wish the event all the best,' said TanvirMokammel.





