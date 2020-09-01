

Symon Sadik received the Best Actor award from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for acting in Mostafizur Rahman Manik's film 'Jannat',last December. Yesterday was his birthday but he couldn't celebrate the day due to corona pandemic.





While talking in this regard Symon said, "I give thanks to Allah for getting the National Film Award. I am grateful to full unit of 'Jannat' including its director Mostafizur Rahman Manik. I am also grateful to the viewers and fans in this regard because only for them I am today's Symon Sadik. I am really grateful to Jakir Hossain Razu who was director of my acted film 'Jwi Hujur'."





Meanwhile, though Symon did not start shooting but he has already finished works of films 'NodirBuke Chand', 'Bahaduri' and 'Ananda Ashru'. Symon informed that he has finished more than 50 per cent works of Bodiul Alam Khokon's film 'Aamar MaaAamar Behestha'. "





But I cannot say about the future of my acted film 'Tomar Jonno Mon Kande'. I am a full-fledged actor. I cannot think anything without films. To survive, it is necessary to earn money. Because I have to maintain my family by acting," Symon also said.



