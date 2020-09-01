PDP chairman Ferdous Qureshi passes away



Dr Ferdous Ahmed Qureshi, a veteran politician, journalist and former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu), died due to brain haemorrhage on Monday. He was 78.





Qureshi, also the chairman of Progressive Demo-cratic Party (PDP), and one of the organizers of the Liberation War, breathed his last around 1:30pm at his daughter's house in the Cantonment area, said his wife Nilufar Panna Qureshi, reports UNB.







She said her husband had long been suffering from various old-age complications, and finally died of brain haemorrhage.He left behind wife Nilufar, two daughters, one son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.Qureshi will be buried at his family graveyard in Feni's Dagunbhuiyan upazila.





He was the president of undivided Pakistan Chhatra League in the 60s and elected VP of Ducsu in 1961. He played a strong role in the historic Mass Upsurge in 1969 which finally helped the nation prepare for the Liberation War in 1971.He was the editor of Desh Bangla, known as the spokesman of the Liberation War, in 1971.





Qureshi was involved with BNP since its inception as he was made joint general secretary of the party in 1978.He formed the much-talked-about Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) during the 1/11 political changeover in 2007.





Leave Your Comments