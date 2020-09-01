JS body for commission to unmask plotters

Workers of Dragon Sweater Factory demonstrate in the city on Monday demanding their arrears and other benefits. -Zahidul Islam



Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Standing Committee of Parliament on Monday recommended constituting a National Commission to unmask the masterminds and political powers behind assassination of father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975 so that the criminal forces can not get any room to commit such crime in future.





Before initiating the recommendation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasian gave green signal for an institutional instrument to identify the forces involved in the assassination of Bangabandhu on August 15 in 1975. Law Minister Anisul Haque has reiterated the necessity to constitute an investigation commission to unveil political powers and plotters behind the heinous carnage.





The Law Minister also says the former military officers involved in killing Bangabandhu have been tried, but the unidentified powers behind the heinous killing remain to be identified and tried. To do such a job, the government is going ahead to constitute the said commission.





Judgment of the apex court in the Bangabandhu killing case stated that the political plots remained behind the assassination of the Father of the Nation. Since then various professional groups subscribing to the ideology of Awami League are demanding such a commission.





Law Minister Anisul Haque, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary, Law and Justice Division Secretary, and high officials of the Parliament secretariat attended the parliamentary standing committee meeting.





Leave Your Comments