FM hopeful of bringing back killer Rashed Chy in 'Mujib Borsho'



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is hopeful of bringing back Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury during 'Mujib Borsho'.







He was addressing a discussion on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman organized by Janatar Prottasha held at the National Press Club on Monday.





"He (Rashed) is a killer and a terrorist. He is a self-declared killer," he said adding that a country like America should not keep a criminal like Rashed Chowdhury. The Foreign Minister said the government will bring the five killers back to implement the court verdict and no killers will be spared even they live abroad.







Dr Momen said Rashed Chowdhury provided all fake documents as part of immigration in 2006."We want Rashed Chowdhury. We have identified his location. We know where he is living. Process (to bring him back) has started," he said referring to his



conversation with US Secretary of State. Dr Momen said Bangladesh has sought cooperation from all the countries across the world to detect the rest of the three fugitive convicted killers of Bangabandhu.

