Two NIDs: EC sues Dr Sabrina



The Election Commission has filed a case against JKG Health Care Chairperson Dr Sabrina Sharmin Hussain for possessing two National Identity Cards.





Abdul Momin Mia, the election officer of Gulshan thana, filed the case at Badda Police Station on Sunday night, said About Razzak, inspector (Investigation) of the police station, reports UNB.





Dr Sabrina is in jail now in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 certificates. On August 20, a Dhaka court framed charges against eight people including Sabrina in the case.





On August 5, Md Liakot Ali, an inspector of Detective Branch (DB) and also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet before the court.According to the charge sheet, JKG Healthcare provided 27,000 coronavirus reports without following proper test procedures while most of them were found fake.

