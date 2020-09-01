IAEA lauds BD's progress in nuclear science



International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has highly praised Bangladesh's sustained progress in the development of nuclear science, technology and applications.





He made the remark while Bangladesh Permanent Representative to UN Agencies and other International Organizations in Vienna Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith presented his credentials to him on Friday in Vienna, Austria, a release said on Monday, reports BSS.







While accepting the credentials, the DG reiterated IAEA's strong commitment to continue to support Bangladesh to take the country's strength and capacity to a new height in this area. He appreciated



Bangladesh's achievements in exceeding the IAEA's expectations regarding the compliance with the nuclear safety, security and safeguard issues.Grossi mentioned that IAEA considers Bangladesh as a special country, which the Agency is associated within the implementation of the country's nuclear energy program, among others.





The IAEA chief sought strong political support from the government of Bangladesh in its endeavors to implementing its mandates.Ambassador Muhith briefed the DG about impressive progress of implementation of Bangladesh's first Nuclear Power Plant in Rooppur.





He requested for extending the IAEA's cooperation to Bangladesh in the field of Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) as a technique to contain the Aedes mosquitoes responsible for spreading dengue fever.Muhith thanked IAEA for providing instantaneous support of the RT-PCR machine, diagnostic kit and safety equipment for capacity building to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.





He deeply appreciated the ongoing existing excellent cooperation between Bangladesh and the IAEA which resulted in undertaking a series of technical cooperation projects in the areas of energy, health, food security safety, environment contributing to the development of Bangladesh and including the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) before 2030.





