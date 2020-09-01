BNP's 42nd founding anniv today



BNP is celebrating its 42nd founding anniversary throughout the country today in a limited-scale due to coronavirus pandemic.







Late Ziaur Rahman founded the party on September 1, 1978 with a19-point program to build a self-reliant Bangladesh. Various programs including virtual discussions were chalked out to celebrate the founding anniversary maintaining social distancing rules.







As per the programs, the party flag will be hoisted atop its Nayapaltan central office and all other offices of BNP across the country at 6am on Tuesday. Besides, BNP standing committee members will place wreaths and offer fateha at the grave of its founder Ziaur Rahman at 11 am on the day.





Later, the leaders and activists of BNP's Dhaka south and north units will also place wreaths at Zia's grave at 11am and 12pm respectively.The party will also arrange a virtual discussion at 3pm on the day.





