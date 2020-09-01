

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that people have boycotted BNP in elections.He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a bungalow named 'Padma' constructed under Munshiganj road zone beside Dhaka-Mawa Expressway through a videoconferencing from his residence in the city on Monday.





About BNP secretary general's remarks that the government is surviving without public support, Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said if anyone looks at the recent elections, it will be clearly seen that in most of the cases the people have boycotted BNP. BNP failed to win elections and wage movements as the people boycotted them, he said adding that BNP gets defeated before their defeat in elections.





Pointing to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the minister said if no polls took place in the country, how did he (Fakhrul) win the parliamentary polls from Bogura?If BNP wins, everything becomes okay but if it loses, everything becomes improper," he said urging the party to come out of that kind of confusion and mental conflicts.







