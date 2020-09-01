Published:  03:34 AM, 01 September 2020

Former footballers share experience of coaching certificate course

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has permitted Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to conduct different coaching certificate courses on online platforms, a BFF press release said on Monday.

So, the federation launched four AFC 'C' coaching certificate courses on Zoom online platform. The two former footballers - Jannatul Ferdous Rikta and Mamun Babu shared their experiences of the coaching course.

Former women's footballer Jannatul Ferdous Rikta said, "I'm a participant of the AFC 'C' coaching certificate course. BFF has taken a challenging initiative amid COVID-19 situation. I would like to thank BFF for taking these initiatives."

former footballer Mamun Babu said, "I'm a former national player. I'm taking part in the AFC 'C' coaching certificate course organized by BFF. I would like to thank BFF President Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin for supporting us amid COVID-19. I would also like to thank BFF technical director Paul Thomas Smalley for conducting these courses."


