Former footballers share experience of coaching certificate course



The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has permitted Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) to conduct different coaching certificate courses on online platforms, a BFF press release said on Monday.





So, the federation launched four AFC 'C' coaching certificate courses on Zoom online platform. The two former footballers - Jannatul Ferdous Rikta and Mamun Babu shared their experiences of the coaching course.





Former women's footballer Jannatul Ferdous Rikta said, "I'm a participant of the AFC 'C' coaching certificate course. BFF has taken a challenging initiative amid COVID-19 situation. I would like to thank BFF for taking these initiatives."





former footballer Mamun Babu said, "I'm a former national player. I'm taking part in the AFC 'C' coaching certificate course organized by BFF. I would like to thank BFF President Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin for supporting us amid COVID-19. I would also like to thank BFF technical director Paul Thomas Smalley for conducting these courses."

