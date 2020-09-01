Cabinet approve Sheikh Kamal's birth anniversary in 'ka' class



The cabinet on Monday approved the proposal of Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYAS) by including Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal's birth anniversary in 'ka' class in order to observe the day nationally on August 5,a MOYAS press release said.





According to BSS, The proposal was approved in a cabinet meeting held in Secretariat with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair of virtual platform from Ganabhaban.





State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell MP made the request in the meeting to seek approval to include Sheikh Kamal's birth anniversary in 'ka' class.





The State Minister in the meeting said we the MOYAS for the first time have been able to observe the Sheikh Kamal's birth anniversary nationally this year. Sheikh Kamal was a leading figure in the sports and cultural movement in Bangladesh.





The State Minister said Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was a combat soldier, heroic freedom fighter in the liberation war of 1971, a symbol of eternal youth and talented lively person. He grew up embracing patriotism and a man of multitude talents.





Sheikh Kamal was a meritorious student. He studied the SSC from Shahin School and HSC from Dhaka College and finally obtained a BA (honours) degree from the Social Science Department of the Dhaka University, he added.Russell said Sheikh Kamal as a worker and organiser of 'Chatro League' actively took part in six and eleven point movements as well as the mass uprising of 1969.





Sheikh Kamal was a student of the sitar playing department of 'Chhayanaut', one of the sources of education in the field of art, literature and culture of Bangladesh. He was one of the pioneers of modern football in Bangladesh and also the founder-president of Abahani Krira Chakra, Russell continued.





Kamal, who was first trained on war course in Bangladesh, got commission in liberation force and also became ADC to General Muhammad Ataul Gani Osmani, Commander-in-Chief of Bangladesh Armed Forces during the liberation war, he added.





Sheikh Kamal was also a founder-member of Dhaka Theatre and Spondon Shilpa Gousthi, a musical band of folk songs. The State Minister said Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation, is an inspiration to the younger generation and the younger generation can follow the path shown by him and can build the golden Bangladesh as Bangabandhu cherished to dream.





"So to remember Sheikh Kamal's contribution to the sports, culture and liberation war of this country, to convey his contribution to the younger generation, I request to include the Sheikh Kamal's birth anniversary in 'ka' class to observe the day nationally," the State Minister concluded.





