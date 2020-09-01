Liton wants to replicate Zimbabwe form in SL tour

Wicket-keeper batsman Liton Das playing a shot during individual training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. -Collected



Despite the coronavirus pandemic ate up valuable time and created some rust, wicket-keeper batsman Liton Das wants to replicate his Zimbabwe series form to the upcoming three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, BSS report.



Liton who scored two centuries, including country' highest individual 176 and three half-centuries in one-off Test and five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe believes some good training sessions would help to bring him back to the previous physical and mental stead.





The elegant right hand batsman said he is not overconfident but has the confidence to bring his Zimbabwe form to Sri Lanka. "Maybe I'm on the backfoot because of a break. Not just me, the bowler and the batsmen everyone who will be in the XI will be on the backfoot because it is a long break," Liton said on Monday after his individual practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. "





I think I have the confidence because I have done well in the last series but I am not overconfident. Every match is important, one ball is enough to get out which I believe. For this, every ball has to be played with focus. I'm trying to get that attention in practice here.







The focus with which I ended the previous series. I will try to bring this focus back to the coming series. I think it is possible to do something good if I remain focused." This ongoing individual practice session is very helpful for the players, specially to make them fit mentally alongside shedding off the rust and improving the skill, Liton said.





"I feel very good to be able to return to Mirpur. Because after many days I was able to hold the cricket bat, I was able to bat. The biggest thing is to bat in the central wicket. It is very pleasing that there is cricket ahead. I will try to do something good by preparing well for the upcoming series.







All in all, it's nice to be on the field after all this time and to be able to meet and share conversations with people I've always played with," he remarked. Despite doing everything at home to remain fit, Liton said, there is a lot of difference between practicing at home and ground.





"I was at home most of the time in the lockdown as there was no permission to use the field here or in my own district. I've tried running at the gym and treadmill that can be done at home. Spent a lot of time with family," he said.





"It was a little difficult because we played cricket regularly. In fact, there is a difference between what happens at home and on the field. What caused a lot of trouble is that I have not been able to go to the field for a long time, I have not been able to play.







At that time I was looking at the video of my previous batting, what things can be improved as well as talking to the coaches about what can be done to improve. I have done some drills that can be done at home. I have done most of these drills," he concluded.

