Pranab Mukherjee’s funeral today









The funeral of India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee will be held today with full military honour.





Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday at the age of 84 after he underwent brain surgery to remove a blood clot.





The funeral will take place at the Lodi Road crematorium here.





Earlier, his body was kept at his official residence in 10 Rajaji Marg in Delhi from 9.15 am to 10.15 am for letting people to pay last respects by the official dignitaries, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.





President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his residence and paid their last respects to the former president by placing wreaths at his portrait.





After the president and the prime minister of India, other ministers and dignitaries paid their last tributes to the former president.

They included Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the chiefs of the three services.





Apart from the official dignitaries, an hour time was given to general public to pay homage to the late President of India and veteran politician.





The ministry also said that the mortal remains of the late President will proceed in hearse van instead of the normal gun carriage due to the Covid-19 related protocols in place.





Earlier, the Indian government announced a seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Mukherjee, a recipient of the country’s highest civilian award and a towering statesman admired across party lines, from August 31 to September 6.





Mukherjee is survived by two sons and a daughter. His wife died in 2015.





